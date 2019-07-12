FEMA: What to do in the hours leading up to a hurricane

Here is a list of tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on what to do in the hours leading up to a hurricane:

When a hurricane is 6-18 hours from arriving

Turn on your TV/radio, or check your city/county website every 30 minutes in order to get the latest weather updates and emergency instructions.

Charge your cell phone now so you will have a full battery in case you lose power.

When a hurricane is 6 hours from arriving

If you’re not in an area that is recommended for evacuation, plan to stay at home or where you are and let friends and family know where you are.

Close storm shutters, and stay away from windows. Flying glass from broken windows could injure you.

Turn your refrigerator or freezer to the coldest setting and open only when necessary. If you lose power, food will last longer. Keep a thermometer in the refrigerator to be able to check the food temperature when the power is restored.

Survive DURING

If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Do not drive around barricades.

If sheltering during high winds, go to a FEMA safe room, ICC 500 storm shelter, or a small, interior, windowless room or hallway on the lowest floor that is not subject to flooding.

If trapped in a building by flooding, go to the highest level of the building. Do not climb into a closed attic. You may become trapped by rising flood water.

Listen for current emergency information and instructions.

Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery outdoors ONLY and away from windows.

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around. Don’t Drown! Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.

Be Safe AFTER

Listen to authorities for information and special instructions.

Be careful during clean-up. Wear protective clothing and work with someone else.

Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If it is safe to do so, turn off electricity at the main breaker or fuse box to prevent electric shock.

Avoid wading in flood water, which can contain dangerous debris. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water.

Save phone calls for emergencies. Phone systems are often down or busy after a disaster. Use text messages or social media to communicate with family and friends.

Document any property damage with photographs. Contact your insurance company for assistance.