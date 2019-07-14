FEMA tips: What to do after a hurricane

Here's a list of do's and don'ts for people in areas immediately after a hurricane hits:

--Listen to authorities for information and special instructions.

--Be careful during clean-up. Wear protective clothing and work with someone else.

--Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If it is safe to do so, turn off electricity at the main breaker or fuse box to prevent electric shock.

--Avoid wading in flood water, which can contain dangerous debris. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water.

--Save phone calls for emergencies. Phone systems are often down or busy after a disaster. Use text messages or social media to communicate with family and friends.

--Document any property damage with photographs. Contact your insurance company for assistance.

