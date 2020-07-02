Felterman scholarships

Submitted Photos

Felterman Foundation President Danny Felterman, shown in these photos, awarded four David John Felterman Memorial Scholarships to Patterson High School graduates this year. David John Felterman was born in Patterson in 1952 and graduated from Patterson High School in 1970. He died Jan. 2, 1977, at age 24. As a memorial and remembrance to David’s life, Danny Felterman awarded four scholarships that have a four-year term and value of $8,000 each.