Failure to appear results in two arrests

Staff Report

Morgan City police rounded up two men who failed to appear in court, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Gregory Scott Free, 36, of Egle St., Morgan City, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

A check revealed the Morgan City Court warrant after officers came into contact with Free near Eighth and Willard streets. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jheremy Travaughn Coleman, 33, of First Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant alleging five counts of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Jheremy T. Coleman at his residence. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and reports the following arrests:

—Ebony R. Antoine, 36, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. on a charge of possession of marijuana. Antoine was released on a summons to appear June 20.

—Brian Keith Lively, 33, Patricia Ann Street, Jeanerette, was arrested at noon Tuesday on a Jeanerette warrant for failure to appear on the charges of headlights required and no driver’s license. Lively was released after he paid his fine.

—Kaleb Woods Meadows, 21, of Patty Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest or officer, and on an MCPD warrant for failure to appear on the charge of open container. Bail was set at $3,947.50.

—Brian Anthony Washington, 45, La. 1, Labadieville, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $46,969.90.

—Michael Paul Lovell, 52, of Stacy Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday on charges of turning movements and signals required and driving under suspension. Lovell was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Steven Robert Declouet, 68, of Taft Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on charges for no headlights and possession of marijuana, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, improper lane usage and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. Declouet was released on a $250 bond.

—Terrance Matthew Clark, 50, of Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. on a Franklin Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charges of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. Bail was set at $200,000.

—Donald Ray Richard, Jr., 38, of Buxton Drive, Grand Prairie, Teas, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Richard was released on a $568 bond.

—Beau James Viator, 29, of Hulan Street, St. Martin, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. Bail was set at $7,500.

—James Michael Bertrand, 59, of Baronne Street, Baldwin was arrested 12:33 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with improper taillights. No bail has been set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported this arrest:

—Tina B. Robinson, 45, of Cherry Street, Patterson, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday on Park Street in Patterson on charges of wrong way on a one-way and no driver’s license. Robinson posted $531 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported no arrests.