Eyes turn to storm over Bahamas

Thu, 09/12/2019 - 11:19am
Staff Report

An area of disturbed weather over the Bahamas is becoming better organized, and meteorologists are waiting to see if the system moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Weather Service said Thursday morning that conditions are favorable for the system to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm within a day or two.
The system is moving through the northwestern Bahamas toward Florida at 5 to 10 mph.
The system is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bahamas, especially areas already hit by Hurricane Dorian.
If the development trend continues, potential tropical cycle advisories will probably be issued Thursday, the service said. The odds of storm formation within five days are estimated at 80%.
An Air Force reconnaissance plane was scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon.
Farther to the east, a tropical wave off the African coast is producing disorganized rain and storms. Conditions make development likely, the service said. A tropical depression may form early next week.

