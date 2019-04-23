Extensive MC street repairs start Wed.
Contractors will begin extensive street repairs Wednesday in Morgan City,a city news release said.
The order in which the repairs will take place is as follows:
-Intersection of Elm & Fig Streets
-1007, 1017 Fig Street
-2500, 2504 Maple Street
-809, 88 820 Palm Street
-Sixth & Hickory Streets
-808, 902, 905, 920, 1009, 100, 1025, 1027 Hickory Street
-2505, 2515 Cedar Street
-Intersection of Cedar and Poplar Streets
-Cedar and Franklin Streets
-1805 Cedar Street
-906, 1010, 1003 Hilda Street
-Adams Street
-1002, 1003, 1027 Onstead Street
-Onstead and West Garner Streets
-802 Belanger Street
-Willard and 7th Streets
-1001, 1008 Ida Street
-Intersection of Filmore and Garden Streets
-1700, 1720, 1828 Elk Street
-1721 Dale Street
-3012, 3016, 3020, 3013, 3017, 3024, 3025, 3032, 3033, 30285 Lesley Drive
-3016, 3017, 3020 Lizabeth Street
-1503, 1504, 1508, 1512 McDermott Drive
-904 Kimberly Drive
-10096, 1100, 1013, 1304 Chestnut Drive