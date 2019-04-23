Extensive MC street repairs start Wed.

Tue, 04/23/2019 - 9:52am

Contractors will begin extensive street repairs Wednesday in Morgan City,a city news release said.

The order in which the repairs will take place is as follows:
-Intersection of Elm & Fig Streets
-1007, 1017 Fig Street
-2500, 2504 Maple Street
-809, 88 820 Palm Street
-Sixth & Hickory Streets
-808, 902, 905, 920, 1009, 100, 1025, 1027 Hickory Street
-2505, 2515 Cedar Street
-Intersection of Cedar and Poplar Streets
-Cedar and Franklin Streets
-1805 Cedar Street
-906, 1010, 1003 Hilda Street
-Adams Street
-1002, 1003, 1027 Onstead Street
-Onstead and West Garner Streets
-802 Belanger Street
-Willard and 7th Streets
-1001, 1008 Ida Street
-Intersection of Filmore and Garden Streets
-1700, 1720, 1828 Elk Street
-1721 Dale Street
-3012, 3016, 3020, 3013, 3017, 3024, 3025, 3032, 3033, 30285 Lesley Drive
-3016, 3017, 3020 Lizabeth Street
-1503, 1504, 1508, 1512 McDermott Drive
-904 Kimberly Drive
-10096, 1100, 1013, 1304 Chestnut Drive

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019