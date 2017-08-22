Ex-Morgan City post office worker pleads guilty to stealing from mail

A former Morgan City Post Office custodian has pleaded guilty to stealing from U.S. mail, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release.

Jerome Guidry, 39, of Bayou Vista, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna to one count of theft of mail by a postal service employee. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

According to the guilty plea, the Morgan City Police Department responded to a report that a $50 retail store gift card never reached its recipient. The U.S. Postal Service-Office of Inspector General agents investigated the report and interviewed Guidry on Jan. 4. Guidry admitted to taking the gift card, Van Hook stated.

Agents searched his vehicle and found additional gift cards. His home was also searched, and a U.S. Postal Service money order for $500 was found. Guidry admitted to stealing the money order from a greeting card that had been mailed to New York, Van Hook said.

Guidry faces up to five years in prison, one year of supervised release, restitution and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Postal Service-Office of Inspector General and the Morgan City Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo is prosecuting the case.