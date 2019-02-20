Ex-Morgan City officer pleads guilty to malfeasance charge

An ex-Morgan City police officer has pleaded guilty to malfeasance in office in connection with a January 2018 incident when investigators alleged that she had knowledge of illegal activity and didn't report it.

April Ann Hudson, 38, of Morgan City, pleaded guilty Feb. 5 in 16th Judicial District Court to a charge of malfeasance in office. On the motion of Assistant District Attorney Anthony Saleme, Judge Keith Comeaux dismissed the remaining charges against her of possession of marijuana 14 grams or less and possession of drug paraphernalia-first offense, St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court records said.

Comeaux deferred sentencing and placed Hudson on three years supervised probation requiring her to pay a $1,500 fine among other conditions, records stated.

Hudson had been arrested by Morgan City police Jan. 12, 2018.

On Jan. 7, 2018, police responded to a disturbance on Headland Street in Morgan City. An investigation was initiated and resulted in the arrests of Gage Ford and Galen Ford.

Investigators continued their investigation, conducting a search warrant at a Short Street home, which resulted in the recovery of evidence indicating the use and possession of marijuana, a police news release said.

Evidence was also discovered which indicated that Gage Ford, a convicted felon, possessed a firearm during the disturbance and allegedly discarded that firearm, resulting in additional charges being filed, the release said.

Detectives also discovered evidence indicating that Hudson, who was employed as a Morgan City police officer, had knowledge of the illegal activity taking place at that home and that she failed in her duties as a public servant and a police officer to report that illegal activity as required by law, the release said. Based on that evidence, Hudson was terminated from her employment at the Morgan City Police Department and subsequently arrested.