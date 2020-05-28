Ex-MCHS principal hired at Abbeville High

The Abbeville Meridional is reporting that the Vermilion Parish school system has hired Mickey Fabre, whose contract as Morgan City High principal was terminated earlier this month, to be the principal at Abbeville High.

Fabre was a recipient of High School Principal of the Year honors for the third time this year, but he wasn't on hand for the St. Mary School Board presentation this spring. After 14 years as principal and 26 years as a St. Mary School Board employee, Fabre had already been removed from the post for reasons administrators didn't disclose, citing personnel confidentiality.

But in a public comment period at the board's May 7 meeting, Fabre told the board he refused to follow orders to impose sanctions against two teachers he felt were being unjustly accused. One had been accused of keeping her child's picture on her cellphone despite a policy against faculty members possessing student pictures.

He also said he'd been falsely accused of stealing a cellphone and of throwing a book at a teacher during a faculty meeting. Fabre said administrators failed to include his side of the story in an investigation report.

At Abbeville High, Fabre will succeed Janet Guerrini, who left after one year as principal.