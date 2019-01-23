Edwards designates $75 million to fund Bayou Chene project

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday his plans to designate more than $350 million in coastal dollars, including $55 million from fiscal year 18 surplus dollars to Louisiana’s coastal trust fund.

Included in those coastal dollars is $75 million from the federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act to complete the design and construct the Bayou Chene flood control/storm surge flood gate located in St. Mary Parish, and while located in St. Mary Parish, this structure will help protect parts St. Mary, Assumption, Terrebonne, Iberville, Lafourche and Iberia parishes.

Gov. Edwards highlighted nearly $300 million allocated to hurricane protection projects across the next three fiscal years that utilize enhanced Gulf of Mexico Energy Security revenues coming to the state.

“In the next 12 months alone, over $120 million in GOMESA revenues will be expended to help protect over 2 million Louisianians who live and work along our coast. These investments represent a proactive mindset by the State of Louisiana and CPRA, allowing us to better defend against a hurricane or natural disaster and showing the citizens of our state we cannot and will not wait on someone else to provide us the protection we deserve,” stated Gov. Edwards.

Discussing other priorities of the state’s coastal program, the Governor also stated, “CPRA continues to mobilize Deepwater Horizon oil spill funding for large scale ecosystem restoration projects."

Edwards announced Chip Kline as the new executive assistant for coastal activities and board chair of the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority.

“We have reached a critical moment to address coastal restoration and hurricane protection in our state in a way in which we have never done before,” Edwards said. “In order to take full advantage of this opportunity, the CPRA must have a leader who recognizes the severity of the crisis we face, has a deep knowledge and understanding of the many complex issues that must be worked daily, and has a vision for our state. For the last 10 years, Chip has worked tirelessly on behalf of our working coast, and I have full confidence he is committed to accomplishing our goals vital for us to have a coast that we can continue to be proud of.”

“I recognize and appreciate the opportunity the governor has given me, and I also recognize the incredible responsibility that comes with this job. The protection and restoration of Louisiana’s coast is an effort for the ages, and its undertaking is bigger than all of us, yet it affects each and every person living in this state. I look forward to continuing my work on behalf of and with the people of Louisiana, and I remain committed to leaving a coast that our children and grandchildren can cherish as much as we all do,” Kline said.