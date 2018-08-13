Economic study will begin soon

The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald

The community organization St. Mary Excel held a meeting Wednesday for area leaders to meet with Urban Land Institute Project Manager Paul Angelone, who will lead an economic diversification study for the Morgan City and Berwick areas. Seated from left are Urban Land Institute Associate Cali Slepin, Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff, and Angelone. Standing, are St. Mary Excel member Ruby Maize, St. Mary Parish Economic Development Director Frank Fink, St. Mary Excel member Lauren Dozar, Port of Morgan City Economic Development Manager Cindy Cutrera, St. Mary Excel members Catherine Holcomb and Alice Pecoraro, Morgan City Councilman Louis Tamporello, St. Mary Excel President Monica Mancuso, Port of Morgan City Executive Director Raymond “Mac” Wade, and St. Mary Levee District Operations Manager Mike Brocato Jr.