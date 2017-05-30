Submitted Photos
Tyler Lambert of Berwick High School was the recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from the East St. Mary Kiwanis Club of Morgan City. Pictured are his mother, Judi Lambert, and Kiwanian Bernadine Morgan.

Caroline Nini, second from left, of Central Catholic High School was the recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from the East St. Mary Kiwanis Club of Morgan City. Pictured are her mother Catherine Nini; Kiwanian Gwen Luc; and her father, Mark Nini.

East St. Mary Kiwanis Scholarships

Tue, 05/30/2017 - 12:32pm Anonymous

