The early voting period for the Nov. 16 primary ends Saturday.

Regardless of address, St. Mary people can vote early at either the Parish Courthouse in Franklin or the Registrar of Voters Office, 301 Third St. in Morgan City.

The hours are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. You’ll need a photo ID.

He ballot includes runoffs for governor, secretary of state, state House District 50, and Parish Council Districts 3 and 10.