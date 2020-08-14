Eagle Scout project tidies up area around library

Staff Report

Hunter Bella of Boy Scout Troop 4a9 in Morgan City recently completed an Eagle Scout project.

A project is the culmination of many years of hard work earning merit badges.

Hunter’s project was to spruce up the Morgan City Library area. The project included weeding the flower bed and raking leaves around trees; pressure-washing the cement and parking area; sanding and repainting the handrails; painting window frames and the door frame; painting the parking area, including the handicap space; and cleaning the gutter.

The leaders attending were Jory Champagne, Scoutmaster; Chantelle Perez; Jeff Price; and Dan Duplantis.