Article Image Alt Text

Submitted Photo
Hunter Bella's Eagle Scout project called on him to clean, fix-up and paint around the Morgan City Library. In on the action were, from left: Ethan Blanco, Grant Adams, Brody Champagne, Zavier Prince, Hunter Bella, Eagle project coordinator, Avery Price, Coleen Perez and Cole Perez.

Eagle Scout project tidies up area around library

Fri, 08/14/2020 - 10:57am

Staff Report
Hunter Bella of Boy Scout Troop 4a9 in Morgan City recently completed an Eagle Scout project.
A project is the culmination of many years of hard work earning merit badges.
Hunter’s project was to spruce up the Morgan City Library area. The project included weeding the flower bed and raking leaves around trees; pressure-washing the cement and parking area; sanding and repainting the handrails; painting window frames and the door frame; painting the parking area, including the handicap space; and cleaning the gutter.
The leaders attending were Jory Champagne, Scoutmaster; Chantelle Perez; Jeff Price; and Dan Duplantis.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020