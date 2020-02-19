Eagle Scout, port staff member receive Positive Image awards

The Morgan City Council gave its Positive Image awards to two local people Tuesday. One of them cracked up the council with a joke, and the other was moved to tears.

The awards went to Eagle Scout Sean Dennis and Port of Morgan City staff member Michael Knobloch.

Also Tuesday, the council agreed to seek authority from the State Bond Commission to borrow $2 million if unexpected expenses arise this year. And it heard a request to promote participation in the 2020 Census.

To understand Dennis’ joke, you have to know that the council meets in the Morgan City Court room where City Judge Kim Stansbury usually presides.

Called to the lectern, Dennis said, “I think the last time I was here I was in front of Judge Stansbury.”

That drew laughter from council members because Dennis is, literally, an Eagle Scout.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program. It requires 21 merit badges, a significant service project and a lengthy review. Only 4% of Boy Scouts become Eagle Scouts.

“It’s amazing how many Eagle Scouts we have in our small community,” Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi said.

Dennis’ parents, Rhonda and Doyle Dennis, were in the audience to see their son receive his Positive Image plaque.

Knobloch was recognized for his work as Port of Morgan City special projects director and for arranging a visit to Morgan City by French Consul General Vincent Sciama on Feb. 7.

The port has launched a variety of projects conceived to keep open important local channels, expand cargo-handling capacity and improve rail access. One goal is to attract import-export vessels that bring a significant economic impact with them.

Knobloch has said he and his wife attended a benefit concert at New Orleans’ St. Louis Cathedral after the fire that caused massive damage at France’s Notre Dame Cathedral. Sciama also attended, and Knobloch invited him to Morgan City.

As French consul general for Louisiana, Sciama represents the educational and cultural interests of France in the United States. But he also represents his nation’s commercial interests here.

Knobloch choked up briefly as he thanked the council and port staff member including Director Raymond “Mac” Wade and Economic Development Manager Cindy Cutrera, who attended the meeting.

The council also:

—Approved a resolution seeking authority to issue up to $2 million in revenue anticipation notes at an interest rate of up to 5%.

The bonds would give the city government authority to borrow to meet un-budgeted expenses.

—Heard Jeffery Duhe of the U.S. Census Bureau ask for help in promoting participation in the 2020 Census.

As he has at other local government board meetings, Duhe emphasized the importance of an accurate count for political representation, federal funding programs and statistics used by commercial enterprises.

“The accuracy, the solidity, the integrity of that data has to be real,” Duhe said.

Census cards go out March 12. If a household fails to respond to the cards three times, the bureau will follow up with phone calls and finally home visits by census-takers hired for that purpose. The data collection may take until September to complete, Duhe said, and the numbers must be on President Donald Trump’s desk by Dec. 31.

The council approved a resolution creating a Complete Count Committee composed of people “representing local government, education, faith-based organizations, media, businesses and volunteers.”

—Approved plans for the annual Porch Fest benefit for Lawrence Park. The event is scheduled for April 18.

—Approved a can shake fundraiser by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4222 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 28 between U.S. 90 and La. 182 near Shoney’s.

—Approved a Class A beer and liquor license for the Chocolate Factory, 319 Second St.