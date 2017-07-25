'Dunk a Cop' fundraiser will be Friday

The 2017 'Dunk a Cop' fundraiser will be held Friday at East Gate BBQ in Morgan City.

The dunking booth will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi has also agreed to be in the booth, East Gate BBQ owner Harlan Kappel said.

All proceeds raised from the booth will be donated to the Southwest Louisiana Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.