A Morgan City police officer gets dunked during the 2016 Dunk a Cop fundraiser at East Gate BBQ. The 2017 event will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. All proceeds raised from the booth will go to the Southwest Louisiana Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

'Dunk a Cop' fundraiser will be Friday

Tue, 07/25/2017 - 10:17am zachary fitzgerald
Event at East Gate BBQ to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis Foundation

The 2017 'Dunk a Cop' fundraiser will be held Friday at East Gate BBQ in Morgan City.

The dunking booth will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi has also agreed to be in the booth, East Gate BBQ owner Harlan Kappel said.

All proceeds raised from the booth will be donated to the Southwest Louisiana Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

