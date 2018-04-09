DuHaney-West named CEO of Teche Regional Medical Center

Teche Regional Medical Center announced Monday that Aphreikah DuHaney-West has been named CEO of the hospital, effective immediately, a news release said.

She has served as interim CEO since December 2017.

“Aphreikah is a well-rounded and effective leader who has been a natural fit at Teche Regional since she took the reins as interim CEO,” said Brad Owens, chief operating officer of LifePoint Health’s Western Group, of which Teche Regional is a part.

“Her commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and patient safety make her the ideal person to lead the hospital into the future.”

“When Aphreikah joined the Teche Regional Executive Team as interim CEO, she quickly revealed the caliber of person she was; the level of integrity she displayed; and the desire she had to continue to make Teche Regional Medical Center the place for quality health care in Morgan City and the surrounding communities,” said Larry Callais, chairman of Teche Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees.

Prior to being named interim CEO, DuHaney-West was chief operating officer (of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte and Acadian Medical Center in Eunice. Before joining MRMC/Acadian, she served in numerous other leadership roles, including as chief nursing officer of Havasu Regional Medical Center, a LifePoint facility in Lake Havasu City, Arizonza; chief nursing officer of Logan Regional Medical Center, a LifePoint facility in Logan, West Virgina; chief nursing executive and interim chief operating officer at Gila River Health Care Corporation in Sacaton, Arizona; and chief nursing officer at Paradise Valley Hospital in Phoenix.

DuHaney-West is a certified professional in patient safety, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and board certified in healthcare management. She is the recipient of numerous honors, including the United States Public Health Service CNO Award in 2010 and selection as a nurse executive delegate to Cuba by the American Organization of Nurse Executives.

“Being part of the exceptional team and outstanding work taking place at Teche Regional has been a highlight of my career, and I am thrilled to take on this important leadership role on a permanent basis,” DuHaney-West said. “I want to thank the hospital employees, medical staff and volunteers for the warm welcome I’ve received over the last several months. I know that great things are ahead for our hospital, and I look forward to everything we will accomplish together as we continue to provide high quality care close to home for the communities we serve.”