Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office will participate Saturday in National Drug Take Back Day. Through the program, people may drop off unwanted medications at designated locations.

The program is coordinated through the Drug Enforcement Administration. Officials will be at multiple locations in the area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. accepting unwanted medications. Walgreens in Morgan City, Walmart Neighborhood Market in Morgan City, Walmart in Bayou Vista and Walgreens in Franklin will serve as the host locations for the program.

Morgan City Police Department also has a drop off box in the front office of the police department where you can drop off unwanted medications year round. Anyone with questions may contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.

The initiative gives residents an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their home of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription pills. Medicines left unused in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse, a sheriff's office news release said. This service is free and anonymous. For more information on the day, visit takebackday.dea.gov/