Drug charge added to warrant arrest

A Morgan City man named in an arrest warrant is in more trouble after police said he had suspected crack cocaine when he was apprehended, Chief James F. Blair said.

—Raul Miguel Navarez, 57 Fifth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of crack cocaine and on a warrant for theft under $1,000.

Officers came into contact with Navarez in the area of La. 182 and Ditch Avenue. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. During the arrest, he was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Sanae Sherell Marshall, 39, Senator Circle, Houma, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft under $300. Marshall was released on a $500 bond.

—Matthew C. Allen, 27, Mixon Street, New Iberia, was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and speeding 20 to 25 mph. Allen was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Chelsey Sisk, 44, Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of battery-simple. Sisk was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Ardell Shamond Skidmore, 30, Skidmore Street, Bertrandville, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of possession of stolen things.

The charges stem from an incident near Plattenville on May 9.

On the aforementioned date, deputies responded to a complaint of a number of ATVs riding on private farm property.

Deputies made contact with several individuals at the location. It was noted at the time that the ignition system on one of the ATV’s was disabled. Upon the deputy inquiring, the rider identified Skidmore as the owner.

The ATV was seized at the time pending the outcome of the investigation.

Deputies and detectives made contact with Skidmore who said he had bought the bike but could not produce documents legitimizing a sale.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the ATV had been stolen years earlier in Wilkinson County, Mississippi.

A warrant was issued for Skidmore and he was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Tuesday.

Skidmore was released after posting a $2,500 bond.