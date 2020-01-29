Drainage district watches water levels, may close Walnut St. barge

St. Mary Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 2 is watching water levels and will decide whether to deploy the Walnut Street barge Monday at Morgan City’s Lakeside subdivision.

“Please accept this notice as our 24 hour closing notice should it become necessary,” the district said in a public notice submitted to The Daily Review.

The district said the barge will remain closed until waters recede in accordance with a 2015 operational analysis by the T Baker Smith engineering firm.

The drainage district will monitor the water levels daily, the notice said.

“Our concern is for the welfare of all who live within the Lakeside area making every effort to consider the needs, safety and enjoyment of all residents,” the district said.

People with questions or comments can call 985-380-5511.

The district is only one of the agencies watching river levels.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City was at 6.54 feet, or 0.54 feet above the level that causes minor flooding in Morgan City and Berwick.

The forecast is for the river to remain at about 6.4 feet into Monday.

The Coast Guard has issued an mariner safety advisory for Berwick Bay. It imposes tow length limits and other safety measures.

The Coast Guard also warned of currents of up to 5 knots in the Wax Lake Outlet.

In a report to the Morgan City Council on Tuesday, Port of Morgan City Executive Director Raymond “Mac” Wade said the advisory was issued 18 days earlier than in 2019, when record flooding occurred throughout the Miss-issippi and Atchafalaya river systems.