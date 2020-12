Businessman Lee Dragna won the race to become Morgan City's mayor Saturday, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Dragna got 1,530 votes, or 56%, to 1,226, or 44%, for former Parish Councilman Kevin J. Voisin with all 11 precincts and the early vote counted.

The turnout for the runoff election was about 36%, a little more half the turnout for the Nov. 3 primary.

Dragna will succeed Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi as mayor.