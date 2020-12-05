Dragna is new Morgan City mayor

Lee Dragna will be Morgan City’s next mayor as he earned 56% of the vote to defeat Kevin Voisin in a runoff Saturday.

Dragna, a Republican, collected 1,530 votes, while Voisin, who didn’t register with a party, had 1,226 votes (44%).

“I just want to thank everybody for going out and voting and having confidence in me to get this job done,” Dragna told KWBJ-TV 22 following the election.

The mayor-elect pledged to not let the voters down.

“I will bring this city back to the glory days that it was,” he said.

Dragna said he has been talking with U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, and he said they would begin next week working on items on the federal level that will benefit Morgan City.

The new mayor, who will replace Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, offered his praise for Voisin.

“I want to congratulate him for a nice, clean run,” Dragna said, noting both did well.

Dragna said Voisin offered his help, if needed, and Dragna said he would be reaching out to Voisin.

“We will work together to get this done,” he said of improving the city.

Voisin also congratu-lated Dragna, who he said ran a “good, clean campaign,” and wished the mayor-elect success in his upcoming term.

Voisin thanked his supporters, too.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who supported and voted for me and trusted me to be their next mayor,” he said.

Also on Saturday’s ballot, two runoffs involving seats in the 16th Judicial District Court were decided, while parish voters rejected two millage proposals and a statewide constitutional amendment.

In two runoffs involv-ing 16th Judicial District Court seats, Anthony “Tony” Saleme of Morgan City won the ES 2, Div. 5 runoff, and Roger P. Hamilton Jr. of New Iberia was the victor in the ES 1, Div. 1 runoff.

Saleme, a Republican, earned 60% (11,149) of the vote, while fellow Republican Natalie Broussard of New Iberia earned 40% (7,498).

Hamilton, an Inde-pendent, collected 58% (3,115) to 42% (2,262) for Democrat Alicia Butler of New Iberia.

The 16th Judicial Dis-trict represents Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes.

Also Saturday, St. Mary Parish voters rejected two millages proposals and a statewide constitutional amendment.

The millage proposal that would combine the property tax millages for two drainage districts that were combined into St. Mary Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 2A in April failed 66% (1,876) to 34% (964). The district was formed by combining District No. 2 in the Morgan City-Siracusa area and District No. 6 in the Amelia area.

Combining the property taxes would have meant a single property tax of up to 7.3 mills for 20 years, beginning in 2021, would be collected.

In the Patterson area, a 10-year, 2.24-mill tax proposal for St. Mary Parish Recreation Dis-trict No. 4 failed with 59% (523) voting against and 41% (370) voting for the tax.

The tax would have supported operations and maintenance of the Patterson Area Civic Center and recreation programs.

Saturday marked the second straight year the tax has failed to gain public approval. It was on the books for 10 years before it failed to receive public approval for renewal a year ago, forcing it to be placed on the ballot again as a new tax. That was done in Saturday’s election.

Also, a statewide con-stitutional amendment that would allow the governor to appoint up to two out-of-state residents to serve on each of the state’s three college system government boards failed overwhelmingly locally, with 84% (6,152) voting against it to only 16% (1,196) voting for it.

Statewide, the meas-ure failed with 76% (385,656) voting against it and 24% (118,651) voting for it.