Donations for The Treasure Sale

Submitted Photos

Town and Country Florist donated a plant to be raffled at The Treasure Sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Berwick Civic Center. Over 34 booths of garage sale and arts and crafts will be featured at the event. Proceeds will benefit the Heritage Museum. Shown are Patsy Thomas, Historical Society vice president, with Glynda Lasseigne, Bobbie Domingue and Gary Bullock of Town and Country Florist .