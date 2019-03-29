Submitted Photos
Town and Country Florist donated a plant to be raffled at The Treasure Sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Berwick Civic Center. Over 34 booths of garage sale and arts and crafts will be featured at the event. Proceeds will benefit the Heritage Museum. Shown are Patsy Thomas, Historical Society vice president, with Glynda Lasseigne, Bobbie Domingue and Gary Bullock of Town and Country Florist .
Kathy and Lonnie LaBouve have donated a bulletproof backpack to be raffled Saturday during The Treasure Sale.
Ricky Loza, owner of SiSenor Restaurant in Bayou Vista, donated two gift cards to be given at The Treasure Sale on Saturday. Accepting the donation is Lonnie LaBouve, Berwick Historical Society.
Donations for The Treasure Sale
The Treasure Sale will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Berwick Civic Center and will benefit the Berwick Historical Society.