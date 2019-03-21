Donation supports museum

Submitted Photo

Local wood-turning artist Mike McAdams has donated a beautiful wooden bowl to be raffled at the Treasure Sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30 at the Berwick Civic Complex In addition to the raffle, shoppers at the event can shop from over 30 vendors of garage sale items, arts and crafts and much more. There is a $2 admission at the door for adults. This event is a fundraiser for the Berwick Heritage Museum. Accepting the donation are Historical Society members Lonnie LaBouve, Shannon McFate and Janie Brashear.