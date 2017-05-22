Donation to M.E. Norman

Mon, 05/22/2017 - 11:31am Anonymous

The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald
Morgan City Rotary Club presented a donation to M.E. Norman Elementary School’s Beta Club on Thursday. Presenting the check to Beta Club Sponsor Christy Deshotel is Rotarian J.O. Melancon, who was the first principal of M.E. Norman in 1946. Beta Club members, from left, are Jamahla Caldwell, Connor Ho, Za’Keland Caldwell, Leah Gilmore, Alexander Ibarra, and Kynley Dekerlegand. Also pictured are rotarians Donna Meyer, Brian Thorguson, Vera Judycki, Jo Anne Bergeron, Rotary President Bob Harrison and Herman Hartman.

