Disturbance leads to drug-related arrests

Police answering a disturbance call Saturday on Fourth Street made three drug-related arrests, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Blake Michael Dinger, 27, Aycock Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:16 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

—Ashton Allen, 28, Ehrlich Street, Berwick, was arrested at 5:16 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

—Dalton James Callender, 24, Saturn Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:16 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Officers were called to an address on Fourth Street for a disturbance. They came into contact with Dinger, Allen and Callender.

During the officers' investigation, Dinger was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Allen was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and Callender was found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia.

A computer check revealed the 16th Judicial District Court held two active warrants for Callender. Dinger, Allen, and Callender were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Kayla Renae McMillin, 20, Kem Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Friday on charges of required position and method of turning at intersection, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as McMillin.

During the traffic stop, she was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tyson T. Jones, 19, Tupelo Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

An officer observed a disturbance in the parking lot of a local business while working a security detail. The officer observed Jones involved in a physical altercation with another individual.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Adrian Billiot, 38, Franklin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for child desertion.

Officers came into contact with Billiot in the area of Brashear Avenue. A computer check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brittany Lynn Epperson, 32, Jupiter Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Epperson in the area of Allison Street. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Victor Gene Aucoin, 18, Lake Palourde Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Friday on a charge of reckless operation-no accident. Aucoin was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Juvenile male, 16, Franklin, was arrested 9:09 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace in a violent manner and tumultuous, resisting a police officer with force, possession of marijuana and ungovernable juvenile. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Alarious Davon Oliney, 24, Mallard Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of stolen things. Oliney was released on a summons to Sept. 24.

—Corey Chavis, 30, Willow Avenue, Freeport, Florida, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Chavis was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Nathan Williams Jr., 38, Como Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of signs and yield signs and driving under suspension. Williams was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Ricky Lynn Maberry Jr., 36, Stone Park Lane, Gainesboro, Tennessee, was arrested 1:17 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Maberry was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Daniel Kyle Anonsen, 32, Fifth Avenue, San Diego, California, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Anonsen was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Edward Green, 33, East 25th Street, Larose, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of a legend drug without prescription and improper lane usage. Green was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.