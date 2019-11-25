Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Discovery in the dome

Mon, 11/25/2019 - 11:43am

Submitted Photo
The Louisiana Art & Science Center Discovery Dome Portable Planetarium recently spent a day at Central Catholic Elementary School. The immersive planetarium experience is a state-of-the-art, full dome, HD theater. The inflatable and room-sized Discovery presented three separate shows to different grade levels. Pre-K3, Pre-K4, and kindergarten students experienced "One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure;" grades 1, 2, and 4 viewed "Magic Tree House Space Mission;" and grades 3 and 5 participated in "Earth’s Wild Ride." Bottom Photo: Trish Vining’s second graders are being led into the dome by LASM employee Hali Krista. Top Photo: Excited Pre-K3 students Bentley Chau and Madison Garrett exit the dome with teacher Heather Walker.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019