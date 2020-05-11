Diocese sets graduation for Central Catholic

Staff Report

Central Catholic High’s graduation ceremony, delayed because of COVID-19 precautions, has been set for Friday, June 26, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announced.

“In light of the governor’s latest proclamation and his plans for the upcoming implementation of gradual phases of changes to the Stay at Home order, our high school leaders have been working diligently behind the scenes with the Catholic Schools Office and diocesan officials to offer the most meaningful and traditional baccalaureate celebrations possible and have prayerfully determined the rescheduling of our Catholic high school graduations,” the diocese said.

Commencement at two other diocese schools, Vandebilt Catholic High and Edward Douglas White Catholic High, will be the following day, June 27.

“While the specific details regarding the format of the graduation ceremonies are subject to the directives of our state and local government and health care officials, we are committed to meaningful and spiritual celebrations of our high school graduates and their diligent work throughout their Catholic school formation,” the diocese said.

“Specific details will be released by individual schools as they are con-firmed. In thanksgiving, we continue to reflect on the blessings we have received from having had the privilege of educating our graduating seniors in our Catholic school ministry.”

The St. Mary public school system hasn’t announced graduation plans, but that announcement is likely after the Edwards administration tells the public how COVID-19 restrictions will change as the situation improves.