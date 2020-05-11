Diocese assignments affect St. Andrew, Holy Cross

Two St. Mary Parish priests have new assignments under Plans of Hope, an effort promulgated by Houma-Thibodaux Bishop Shelton Fabre to renew church parish life.

The Rev. Robert-Joel Cruz, who has served as pastor of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Amelia since 2018, has been released from parish ministry in order to serve the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux full-time in the ministry of healing and deliverance.

And the Rev. Brice Higginbotham, who has served as administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City since 2019, has been appointed pastor of Holy Cross effective July 1.

Though delayed by one year, it is now anticipated that Higginbotham will depart for doctoral studies in Sacred Scripture in July 2021.

Fabre promulgated Plans of Hope on the 40th Anniversary of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The Office of Parish Support was established to oversee implementation of strategic planning initiatives for parish-based adult formation, youth formation, and major life moments (baptisms, weddings, funerals, etc.) Since its inception, Rev. Mark Toups has served the Office of Parish Support in a variety of ways, most recently as acting director.

Since July 2019, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has been formalizing plans for more permanent leader-ship conducive for the further expansion of the Office of Parish Support. This includes a gradual transition of Toups out of his role as director of the Office of Parish Support into an eventual role of mentor and consultant.

The Rev. Patrick Riviere has been named associate director of Parish Support effective Friday.

Riviere, who has served as associate pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux since 2019, has also been appointed associate pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City effective July 1.

Furthermore, an intricate piece of the strategic plan calls for the ongoing renewal of the priesthood. Fabre is also pleased to announce his desire for intentional support to priests.

To that end, Fabre has asked the Rev. Mark Toups to continue to serve as vicar general and therein develop an operational plan for the ongoing support of priests, with hopes that a new plan would begin serving priests in fall 2021.et

The Rev. Alex Gaudet, who served the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux as chan-cellor and assistant to the bishop since July 2018, will transition out of those roles and will serve as pastor of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux for a six-year term effective Friday.

The Rev. Jay Baker has been appointed chancellor for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for a six-year term effective Friday. Baker will remain as pastor of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.

The Rev. Vicente Dela Cruz has been appointed vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Houma Thibodaux for a six-year term effective Friday.

Dela Cruz will remain as pastor of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.