Deputies make arrests on meth, heroin charges

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Deputies across three local parishes made drug-related arrests this week for possession of narcotics including heroin, methamphetamine and the prescription anti-anxiety medication alprazolam.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 32 complaints and made this arrest:

—Brent Dalton, 40, Berwick, was arrested 5:03 p.m. Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of theft of less than $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam and possession of marijuana.

No bail has been set.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Blaine Leo Newton, 48, Duff Road, Walker, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and careless operation, and on a parole hold for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

The arrest resulted from a traffic stop on La. 70 East in the Paincourtville area Tuesday evening.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the violator vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Newton. During the initial interview, deputies determined that Newton was driving on a suspended driver’s license.

During the investigative stop, the deputy felt that additional investigation was warranted and requested a K-9 to the stop location.

The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

During a subsequent search, quantities of heroin and methamphetamine were located as well as drug paraphernalia.

Newton was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 33 calls for service and made this arrest:

—Stafford Robertson, 39, Adams Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear in 6th Ward Court.

St. Martin

Sheriff Beckett Breaux reported these arrests:

—Isiah Edwards, 32, Lena Drive, Arnaudville, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of child endangerment/domestic abuse.

—Toby Latiolais, 29, St. Louis Street, Loreauville, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Gekyla Morrison, 20, Racine Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of aggravated battery and resisting an officer.

—Dannie Richard, 42, Nursery Highway, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on charges of accessory after the fact, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen things, improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II narcotics and distribution of drug paraphernalia.

—Tangi Viator, 25, Hulin Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated battery.

—Billy Vicknair, 38, Aldus Johnson Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of failure to register.

—Dalton Williams, 45, Cecile Boulevard, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana; manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics; and resisting an officer.

—Jerrick Williams, 26, Hebert Avenue, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.

—Milera Williams, 57, Alcelet Street, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of failure to register.

Chitimacha

Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported this arrest:

—Felicia White, 45, Cedar Hill Circle, New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday on remaining where forbidden, resisting an officer (failure to identify) and resisting an officer with violence.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a subject refusing to leave. During the investigation, White was arrested. She was transported to the parish jail.