Deputies investigate shooting at Siracusa Recreation Center

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as it investigates a shots fired report from Monday at the Siracusa Recreation Center.

Deputies responded to the “shots fired” incident at the about 6:40 p.m. Monday. The deputies spoke with two complainants, who stated that they were filming a video when a vehicle pulled up and the occupants began to shoot at them.

There were several vehicles with bullet holes at the scene and shell casings were located. There were no injuries from the incident reported.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident can report that information to us by phone or by sending a tip on our website," Smith said. "We are fortunate that nobody was injured. We don’t want this kind of violent activity in our communities.”

Anyone with information can call 337-828-1960 or send a tip on the St. Mary Parish website at www.stmaryso.com. Those giving information can remain anonymous.