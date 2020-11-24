Deputies arrest four people on drug charges

Four people were arrested by St. Mary sheriff’s deputies over the weekend and ac-cused of drug-related crimes, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Christine Ann Hart, 37, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Kaleb Dakota Fluke, 19, Charenton, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Saturday on charges of reckless operation with accident, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fluke was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 23.

—Jovon A. Sanders, 28, Verdunville, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation with no accident, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sanders was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 23.

—Brett Joseph Gaspard, 30, Franklin, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Sunday on charges of seat belt required and possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug-free zone.

Gaspard was also arrested on five active warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of heroin, improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia- drug-free zone, and no driver's license on person. Bail is set at $3,750.

David Wayne Norris, 52, Franklin, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II narcotic. Norris was transported and booked into St. Mary Law Enforcement Center. The bond is set for $2,000.

—Tony Clayton Molliere, 35, Houma, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Friday on charges of no driver's license, and driving while intoxicated (first offense).

Molliere was transported and booked into St. Mary Law Enforcement Center. Molliere was released on a bond of $2,750.

—Donald Wayne Chambers, 41, Franklin, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated.

was released from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center on a summons to appear in court Feb. 23.

—Maurice Howard Sr., 42, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension. Howard was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 23.

—Jennifer Darden, 55, Charenton, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspen-sion. Darden was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 23.

—Maria Ramos, 29, Franklin, was arrested on November 22, 2020, at 9:37 p.m. for hit and run. Ramos was released on a summons to appear in court on February 23, 2021.

—John Clifton Aucoin, 39, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery- child endangerment. No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Candido E. Ramirez, 68, Wren Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday on warrants for care-less operation and driving while intoxicated (first offense).

Ramirez was located on Wren Street and placed under arrest for active warrant he held for Morgan City Police Department. Ramirez was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tyler J. Aucoin, 32, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Friday on warrants for six counts of failure to pay fines and two counts of failure to appear.

Officers located Aucoin in the area of Cypress Street. A warrant check was done on Aucoin and it was determined that he held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City and the 16th Judicial District Court.

Aucoin was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarcera-tion.

—James Tarleton Jr., 27, Taft Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Friday on warrants for failure to appear, failure to pay probation fees and contempt of court.

Tarleton was located in the area of La. 182 near Grizzaffi Street. A warrant check revealed that Tarleton held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City and the 16th Judicial District Court.

Tarleton was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Cortez Francois, 25, Garber Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Friday on a warrant for illegal possession of stolen things.

Francois was located in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues. A warrant check was done on Francois and revealed he held an active warrant for the Morgan City Police Department.

Francois was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarcera-tion.

—Jordan J. Butler, 22, Taft Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Saturday on charges of tail lamps required, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bowman Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Butler.

During the course of the investigation, suspected marijuana was located in the vehicle along with drug parapher-nalia and a firearm. Butler was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for book-ing and incarceration.

—Malcom Cole, 20, Mister Max Court, Gray, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Saturday on charges of tail lamps required and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Victor II Blvd and Greenwood St. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Malcom Cole. During the course of the traffic stop, a firearm was located. A computer check revealed that Cole had a prior felony conviction. Cole was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Cotina L. Walton, 38, Charlotte Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Saturday on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information and on warrants for two counts of failure to appear for arraignment, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was later identified as Walton after giving the officer a false name.

A warrant check was done on Walton and revealed that she held active warrants for the Morgan City Police De-partment and the City Court of Morgan City. Walton was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Christopher D. Woods, 29, 11th Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear for trial.

Woods was located at a local business on La. 182 and placed under arrest for an active warrant he held for the 16th Judicial District Court.

Woods was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Timothy L. Johnson, 42, Barrow Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Sunday on warrants for no driver’s license and loud music prohibited.

Johnson was located in the area of Greenwood and Fifth Street. A warrant check was done Johnson and revealed he held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City.

Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported this arrest:

—Allen Jones, 44, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Sunday on a charge of battery of emergency room personnel. Jones was booked, processed and held on a $500 bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

— Ethan John Hebert, 27, Pearl Margaret Drive, Gray, was arrested Friday on charges of reckless opeatino of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam (Xanax), possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone and possession of Klonopin (Clornazepam).

A traffic complaint was received around midday Friday about a vehicle operating in a reckless manner near Labadieville. A patrol unit located the vehicle and also noted the vehicle to be driving carelessly.

The patrol officer initiated a stop of the vehicle. The driver, now identified as Hebert, was acting in a nervous manner and indicated he was driving on and off the roadway due to a mechanical issue.

Due to numerous signaling factors, the deputy requested and was granted permission by the suspect driver to search the vehicle.

During that process, a variety of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia was seized.

Hebert was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Jonathan Wayne Guidry, 38, Goode Street, Thibodaux, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

—Amanda Gros Pitre, 39, Pineridge Street, Thibodaux, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

On Friday evening, a uniformed patrol deputy working the La. 663 area in Bayou L’Ourse noticed a vehicle backed up against a flood protection levee.

That vehicle was occupied by two people, now identified as Guidry and Pitre.

The deputy interviewed both suspects and at some point, the suspects acknowledged the presence of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Those items were recovered.

Both Guidry and Pitre were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and remain incarcerated with bonds set at $35,000.