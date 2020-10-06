Delta becomes hurricane; forecast track still takes storm to La. coast
The 7 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show a landfall by Delta, which grew to hurricane strength Monday evening, on the Louisiana coast late this week.
The center of the projected five-day cone of potential landfall sites is near eastern Vermilion Bay, just west of the Morgan City area. But the zone of uncertainty stretches from just west of the Louisiana-Texas border to the western Florida Panhandle.
At 7 a.m. Tuesday, Delta was south of central Cuba and racing toward the northern Yucatan at 15 mph. The storm packs winds of 110 mph, the upper end of Category 2 strength. Delta is expected to continue intensifying, hitting the Yucatan as a Category 3 storm and maintaining that strength as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday.
The current forecast track shows a landfall on the Louisiana late Friday or early Saturday morning as a Category 2 hurricane, with winds of about 100 mph. The weakening is expected to result from Delta's movement over cooler water near the coast.
"While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, there is a significant risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night or Friday," the National Hurricane Center said.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Morgan City area had a 50-60% chance of experiencing tropical storm-force winds of 39-74 mph. The chance of hurricane-force winds here is a smaller but significant 20-30%, according to meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles in a Facebook live-stream.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no plans for calling off public school classes, Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in an email Monday.
Bagwell wrote that the school district will check with the Office of Emergency Preparedness on Tuesday before making decisions about classes and Thursday's scheduled School Board meeting.
Delta, designated by a Greek letter because all the names have been used in this busy hurricane season, is at least the sixth system to threaten Louisiana this year. One of them, Sally, veered to the east and caused widespread damage in the Florida Panhandle. Another, Laura, caused massive destruction in the Calcasieu-Cameron area, including damage estimated at more than $1 billion to the utility system alone.
Evacuation plans have been complicated by the COVID-19 epidemic, which led state officials to opt for putting up evacuees in hotels as an alternative to larger congregant shelters.
Here's the complete Hurricane Delta discussion posted at 7 a.m. by the National Hurricane Center.
WTNT41 KNHC 060857
TCDAT1
Hurricane Delta Discussion Number 7
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020
500 AM EDT Tue Oct 06 2020
Delta has maintained a very deep central dense overcast during the
past several hours, with overshooting cloud-top temperatures to
-90C, and perhaps hints of an eye trying to emerge. On the last
pass through the center, the Air Force plane reported a 4-mb
pressure fall in one hour to 968 mb, with believable SFMR values of
80-85 kt. Thus, the initial wind speed is set to 85 kt.
The hurricane is in the midst of a very impressive rapid
intensification episode, having strengthened over 50 kt during the
past 24 hours. I honestly don't see much that will stop it until it
reaches Yucatan, due to low vertical wind shear, high deep-layer
moisture, and the very warm and deep waters of the northwestern
Caribbean. This is also supported by SHIPS rapid intensification
probabilities that are well above 50 percent for most categories.
Thus, the intensity forecast is raised to 115 kt near Yucatan
landfall, closest to the HWRF forecast model, which has been a
good performer this year, especially after ingesting NOAA radar
data. Some weakening is expected due to land interaction, but
conditions look ripe for re-intensification over the Gulf of Mexico.
Almost all the guidance is higher, now showing Delta reaching
category 4 status in the 2-to-3 day time frame, and the new NHC
intensity forecast reflects this likelihood. However, an increase
in southwesterly shear and cooler shelf waters near the northern
Gulf coast should promote weakening, and little change has been made
to the intensity forecast near landfall.
Delta is moving much faster this morning to the west-northwest, with
the latest estimates at about 13 kt. A strengthening mid-level
ridge across Florida should steer the hurricane to the
west-northwest or northwest during the next couple of days. Likely
because of the deterioration of Gamma, model guidance is showing
less poleward motion before Yucatan, and the official track is
shifted to the west for the first day or so. Over the Gulf of
Mexico, Delta should slow down and turn northward ahead of a trough
moving eastward across Texas in a few days. Model guidance has
again shifted westward, like the last cycle, and the official
forecast is trended in that direction. However, it remains slightly
east of the model consensus, due to a notable westward bias in some
of the guidance during this hurricane season.
Users are reminded to not focus on the details of the track or
intensity forecasts, as the average 4-day track error is around 150
miles and the average 4-day intensity error is close to 15 mph.
Key Messages:
1. Extremely dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are
expected within portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of
Mexico beginning tonight, and a Hurricane Warning is in effect.
2. Heavy rainfall will affect portions of the Cayman Islands,
western Cuba and the northern Yucatan Peninsula through midweek.
This rainfall could lead to significant flash flooding and
mudslides. The potential for heavy rain and flash flooding will
increase across portions of the central Gulf Coast, Tennessee
Valley, and southeastern United States as Delta moves inland later
this week.
3. Delta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this
week as a hurricane. While there is large uncertainty in the track
and intensity forecasts, there is a significant risk of dangerous
storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from
Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night
or Friday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their
hurricane plan in place and monitor updates to the forecast of
Delta.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 06/0900Z 17.5N 81.3W 85 KT 100 MPH
12H 06/1800Z 18.7N 83.1W 100 KT 115 MPH
24H 07/0600Z 20.4N 85.8W 115 KT 130 MPH
36H 07/1800Z 21.8N 88.5W 105 KT 120 MPH
48H 08/0600Z 23.0N 90.4W 110 KT 125 MPH
60H 08/1800Z 24.2N 91.5W 115 KT 130 MPH
72H 09/0600Z 25.8N 92.0W 110 KT 125 MPH
96H 10/0600Z 29.8N 91.1W 85 KT 100 MPH...INLAND
120H 11/0600Z 34.0N 88.0W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW