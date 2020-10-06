Delta becomes hurricane; forecast track still takes storm to La. coast

The 7 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show a landfall by Delta, which grew to hurricane strength Monday evening, on the Louisiana coast late this week.

The center of the projected five-day cone of potential landfall sites is near eastern Vermilion Bay, just west of the Morgan City area. But the zone of uncertainty stretches from just west of the Louisiana-Texas border to the western Florida Panhandle.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, Delta was south of central Cuba and racing toward the northern Yucatan at 15 mph. The storm packs winds of 110 mph, the upper end of Category 2 strength. Delta is expected to continue intensifying, hitting the Yucatan as a Category 3 storm and maintaining that strength as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday.

The current forecast track shows a landfall on the Louisiana late Friday or early Saturday morning as a Category 2 hurricane, with winds of about 100 mph. The weakening is expected to result from Delta's movement over cooler water near the coast.

"While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, there is a significant risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night or Friday," the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Morgan City area had a 50-60% chance of experiencing tropical storm-force winds of 39-74 mph. The chance of hurricane-force winds here is a smaller but significant 20-30%, according to meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles in a Facebook live-stream.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no plans for calling off public school classes, Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in an email Monday.

Bagwell wrote that the school district will check with the Office of Emergency Preparedness on Tuesday before making decisions about classes and Thursday's scheduled School Board meeting.

Delta, designated by a Greek letter because all the names have been used in this busy hurricane season, is at least the sixth system to threaten Louisiana this year. One of them, Sally, veered to the east and caused widespread damage in the Florida Panhandle. Another, Laura, caused massive destruction in the Calcasieu-Cameron area, including damage estimated at more than $1 billion to the utility system alone.

Evacuation plans have been complicated by the COVID-19 epidemic, which led state officials to opt for putting up evacuees in hotels as an alternative to larger congregant shelters.

Here's the complete Hurricane Delta discussion posted at 7 a.m. by the National Hurricane Center.

WTNT41 KNHC 060857

TCDAT1

Hurricane Delta Discussion Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020

500 AM EDT Tue Oct 06 2020

Delta has maintained a very deep central dense overcast during the

past several hours, with overshooting cloud-top temperatures to

-90C, and perhaps hints of an eye trying to emerge. On the last

pass through the center, the Air Force plane reported a 4-mb

pressure fall in one hour to 968 mb, with believable SFMR values of

80-85 kt. Thus, the initial wind speed is set to 85 kt.

The hurricane is in the midst of a very impressive rapid

intensification episode, having strengthened over 50 kt during the

past 24 hours. I honestly don't see much that will stop it until it

reaches Yucatan, due to low vertical wind shear, high deep-layer

moisture, and the very warm and deep waters of the northwestern

Caribbean. This is also supported by SHIPS rapid intensification

probabilities that are well above 50 percent for most categories.

Thus, the intensity forecast is raised to 115 kt near Yucatan

landfall, closest to the HWRF forecast model, which has been a

good performer this year, especially after ingesting NOAA radar

data. Some weakening is expected due to land interaction, but

conditions look ripe for re-intensification over the Gulf of Mexico.

Almost all the guidance is higher, now showing Delta reaching

category 4 status in the 2-to-3 day time frame, and the new NHC

intensity forecast reflects this likelihood. However, an increase

in southwesterly shear and cooler shelf waters near the northern

Gulf coast should promote weakening, and little change has been made

to the intensity forecast near landfall.

Delta is moving much faster this morning to the west-northwest, with

the latest estimates at about 13 kt. A strengthening mid-level

ridge across Florida should steer the hurricane to the

west-northwest or northwest during the next couple of days. Likely

because of the deterioration of Gamma, model guidance is showing

less poleward motion before Yucatan, and the official track is

shifted to the west for the first day or so. Over the Gulf of

Mexico, Delta should slow down and turn northward ahead of a trough

moving eastward across Texas in a few days. Model guidance has

again shifted westward, like the last cycle, and the official

forecast is trended in that direction. However, it remains slightly

east of the model consensus, due to a notable westward bias in some

of the guidance during this hurricane season.

Users are reminded to not focus on the details of the track or

intensity forecasts, as the average 4-day track error is around 150

miles and the average 4-day intensity error is close to 15 mph.

Key Messages:

1. Extremely dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are

expected within portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of

Mexico beginning tonight, and a Hurricane Warning is in effect.

2. Heavy rainfall will affect portions of the Cayman Islands,

western Cuba and the northern Yucatan Peninsula through midweek.

This rainfall could lead to significant flash flooding and

mudslides. The potential for heavy rain and flash flooding will

increase across portions of the central Gulf Coast, Tennessee

Valley, and southeastern United States as Delta moves inland later

this week.

3. Delta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this

week as a hurricane. While there is large uncertainty in the track

and intensity forecasts, there is a significant risk of dangerous

storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from

Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night

or Friday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their

hurricane plan in place and monitor updates to the forecast of

Delta.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 06/0900Z 17.5N 81.3W 85 KT 100 MPH

12H 06/1800Z 18.7N 83.1W 100 KT 115 MPH

24H 07/0600Z 20.4N 85.8W 115 KT 130 MPH

36H 07/1800Z 21.8N 88.5W 105 KT 120 MPH

48H 08/0600Z 23.0N 90.4W 110 KT 125 MPH

60H 08/1800Z 24.2N 91.5W 115 KT 130 MPH

72H 09/0600Z 25.8N 92.0W 110 KT 125 MPH

96H 10/0600Z 29.8N 91.1W 85 KT 100 MPH...INLAND

120H 11/0600Z 34.0N 88.0W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW