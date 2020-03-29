Deadline extended to sign up for school feeding program

St. Mary Parish Schools has extended the deadline for parents or guardians to apply for the Meals-to-You Program to Tuesday, March 31. The program offers emergency meal delivery services during school closures through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University. Parents or guardians of all students that attend CEP schools and those who are eligible for free or reduced lunch at non-CEP schools may apply.

Specifically, in order for a family to apply to participate at least one child in the household must:

1. Attend a CEP School (Aucoin Elementary, Wyandotte Elementary, Morgan City Junior High, Morgan City High, Maitland Elementary, Norman Elementary, Berwick Elementary, Bayou Vista Elementary, Hattie Watts Elementary, Patterson Junior High, Patterson High, Centerville High, Foster Elementary, LaGrange Elementary, Franklin Junior, Franklin High, Raintree Elementary, B. Edward Boudreaux Middle and West St. Mary High)

OR

2. Be designated as free or reduced-priced meals eligible at non-CEP schools (Berwick High and Berwick Junior High)

Under the Meals-to-You Program, families receive a set of 10 breakfast and lunch meals every other week for each child in the family ages 1-18. All items are shelf-stable and kid-friendly. Meals arrive directly to the child's home enabling the family to adhere to the governor's stay-at-home order.

To apply, parents or guardians will need to provide basic information and can use their cell phone to easily access the program's application form. Access to the online form is available online at: https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/. Receiving the free meal program will not impact any other existing benefits that the family or child may be receiving.

The Meals-to-You Program is a way to maintain the health and nutrition of children in a safe and secure manner during this period of COVID-19 regulations. Information regarding the program can also be found on the St. Mary Parish Schools website at: stmaryk12.net.