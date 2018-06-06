A Day of Encounter scheduled for Saturday at Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart of Jesus: A Day of Encounter is scheduled for 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 415 Union St. in Morgan City.

Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. by the Rev. Conley Bertrand, presenting his homily “A Call to the Highest Life.”

Bishop Sam Jacobs will present talks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Divine Mercy Chaplet will be led by song at 3 p.m. at the church. A Vigil Mass will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m.

A free offering of $20 includes a morning coffee break and lunch.