Dan Miller will perform Oct. 24 in Morgan City

Television host Dan Miller, his daughter Hannah and Wendy Corr will bring cowboy music to this area in a concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

A season subscription for the remaining five Community Concert Association concerts for 2019-2020 is $45 for adults, $10 for students K-12. All tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.morgancitylive.com.

According to promotional material, Miller has spent over half of his life in front of television cameras and on stage, entertaining. Millions of people have had the opportunity to view his work hosting television shows, from award-winning game shows like “Top Card,” to sporting events including the Mesquite Championship Rodeo and PBR Bullriding.

Hannah Miller inherited her dad’s musical talent, and has been performing onstage since the age of 6 as a musician (fiddle and mandolin) and vocalist. Rounding out the trio, Wendy Corr joined the band in 2008 as bass player and harmony vocalist.

Audiences will hear familiar hits like “El Paso,” “Amarillo By Morning,” “Night Rider’s Lament,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” and more.

Morgan City Live Community Concert Association has announced a partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, which is offering free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens 60 and over who live in St. Mary Parish. Please call at least 24 hours prior to concert to arrange.