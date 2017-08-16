Daily Review writer Flores wins four awards

Morgan City Daily Review and Franklin Banner-Tribune outdoor writer John Flores received four awards in four categories last weekend at the 72nd annual Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association Conference in Natchitoches

Flores took first place in the magazine short feature category, first place in the regular feature magazine category, third place honors in the photography category, and third place in the electronic submissions category for an article featured in www.stmarynow.com titled, “Platte Bayou Rookeries Are Things That Matter.”

“It’s always an honor and a humbling experience to receive an award among such a distinguished group of outdoor communicators,” Flores said. “The fact that I live in St. Mary Parish helps.

“We have such a diverse ecosystem here with the Atchafalaya Basin and Atchafalaya River draining into our vast coastal marshes. The people of St. Mary Parish are just the best. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they always have a story to tell providing something unique to write about.”