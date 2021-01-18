DA takes oath of office

Submitted Photo

Sixteenth Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé was sworn Jan. 11 for a second term during a small event due to COVID-19. The oath was administered by Duhé’s daughter-in-law, attorney Raven Benoit, right. Duhé's wife Lisa was preent. “Thank you to the voters of Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes for my re-election,” Duhé said in a news release. “I’m proud of the work that my office has accomplished these past six years and look forward to continuing to prosecute those who commit violent crimes and to continue fighting for victims.”