D.A. declines to prosecute teen on juvenile porn, carnal knowledge charges

The 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute an 18-year-old Bayou Vista man on juvenile pornography and misdemeanor carnal knowledge charges in connection with a July arrest. The alleged victim in the case was a 16-year-old girl.

But the district attorney did file a charge against the defendant for allegedly contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in the case, according to St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court records.

Toby Everage, 18, of Bayou Vista, was charged Aug. 16 with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles in a bill of information filed by Assistant District Attorney Erica Rose.

Rose declined to prosecute Everage on charges of pornography involving juveniles and misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Rose didn’t believe she could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Everage committed the two alleged crimes, she said.

Berwick police arrested Everage July 13 on charges of pornography involving juveniles, misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The arrest occurred after Berwick police found inappropriate files of a 16-year-old girl on a device, Police Chief James Richard said.

Everage is set to be arraigned Sept. 8. Everage doesn’t yet have an attorney listed to represent him, Rose said.