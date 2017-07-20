Curiously historical

Thu, 07/20/2017 - 11:21am Anonymous

Submitted Photo
Chris Freeman,the “Curious Historian,” will present at St. Mary Parish Library’s Franklin Branch at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 His presentation “Visually Perceived History” offers an alternative way of looking at our daily surroundings and discovering their unknown historical significance. For this presentation, the Curious Historian will cover south Louisiana during the Ice Age and will venture to the future of St. Mary and Iberia parishes’ most recent historical discoveries.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017