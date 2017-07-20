Curiously historical

Submitted Photo

Chris Freeman,the “Curious Historian,” will present at St. Mary Parish Library’s Franklin Branch at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 His presentation “Visually Perceived History” offers an alternative way of looking at our daily surroundings and discovering their unknown historical significance. For this presentation, the Curious Historian will cover south Louisiana during the Ice Age and will venture to the future of St. Mary and Iberia parishes’ most recent historical discoveries.