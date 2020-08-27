Curfews lifted in east St. Mary

The curfew will remain in effect from the Calumet Cut to the St. Mary-Iberia line from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday because of continuing flooding, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Patterson has also lifted its own curfew.

The Sheriff's Office it's back on normal phone lines in communications. If you have an emergency, as always, dial 911. To reach the SMPSO dispatch, call our 337-828-1960 line as usual.

.

With the water levels in places being high on the west side, Sheriff Blaise Smith reminds the public to continue to avoid driving for sightseeing.

.

La. 318 319 all the way to Cypremort Point is closed at this time, as well as La.17 around Mile Marker 3. The Sheriff's Office will continue to evaluate and monitor the water levels and open these roadways when it is safe to do so.

.