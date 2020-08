Curfew set St. Mary Parish; parish has information on evacuation assistance

From the St. Mary Office of Homeland Security:

A Curfew for St. Mary Parish has been established from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

This curfew will stay in effect until further notice.

FOR ST MARY PARISH RESIDENTS:

EVACUATION RECEPTION CENTER HAS BEEN SET UP AT

5600 BLUEBONNET RD

BATON ROUGE LA

IF YOU NEED EVACUATION ASSISTANCE PLEASE CALL

337-828- 4100 EXT 136 LEAVE MESSAGE WITH NAME AND PHONE NUMBER...

ROAD CLOSURES:

HWY 317 SOUTH OF INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY

INTERSECTION HWY 83 @ HWY 319 TO CYPREMORT POINT