Curfew set in Patterson
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:02pm
Mayor Rodney Grogan has called for a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew in Patterson, according to a post on his Facebook page.
The curfew will be in effect for Friday night and Saturday morning only.
