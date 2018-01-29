Crossing Place will participate in Night to Shine event

Crossing Place Church has announced that it will serve as one of more than 500 churches around the world that will host Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation simultaneously Friday, Feb. 9.

Night to Shine is an prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs 14 and older.

This worldwide movement is already set to take place in all 50 states and 16 countries around the worl, and the numbers continue to grow.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.

Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest, a Respite Room for parents and caretakers, and, of course, a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“Night to Shine is my favorite night of the year!" Tebow, the Founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, said in a news release.

"It’s also a favorite night for thousands and thousands of kings and queens all over the world that we crown at the end of this prom.

'"Every town, every village, every state, and every country needs to host a Night to Shine for their special needs community.

"It’s a time in which people can work together and be a part of something significant and life-changing – and be blessed in the process.

"It’s about being a part of one team, God’s team."

As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with the official 2018 Night to Shine Planning Manual, the official Night to Shine Prom Kit, complete with decorations and gifts for the guests, and personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member.

The foundation also has committed over $3.5 million in financial support to hundreds of churches needing assistance in hosting the event.

When Night to Shine launched in 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom.

Last February, 375 host churches and 150,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 75,000 honored guests with special needs.

Churches are signing up every day for Night to Shine 2018 and the event is expected to take place in over 500 locations in all 50 states and on six continents this coming February.

For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Crossing Place Church in Morgan City, visit www.crossingplacechurch.com/nts

For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

That mission is being fulfilled every day through the foundation’s seven areas of outreach, including W15H, Timmy’s Playrooms, Orphan Care, Adoption Aid, the Tebow CURE Hospital, Team Tebow and Night to Shine.

For more information on the Tim Tebow Foundation, please visit www.timtebowfoundation.org