Cristobal makes landfall with 50 mph winds

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall around 5 p.m. Sunday in the Grand Isle-Barataria Bay area with 50 mph winds.

According to the most recent National Weather Service forecast, St. Mary Parish can expect 2 to 6 inches of rain, with heavier rain possible in areas beneath rain bands.

The storm slowed to 5 mph as it approached the Louisiana coast but is picking up speed again, meteorologist Donald Jones said in a Facebook update.

A slow or stationary storm would heighten the threat of heavy rain and flooding.

"It's not something we expect to stall in the area, although it has slowed a little bit," Jones said.

For now, the heaviest rain and wind are north and east of the landfall area, Jones said. But moving into Monday, some of the tougher weather will begin to wrap around to the south and east.

St. Mary and St. Martin can expect winds of 40-50 mph and a storm surge of 1-3 feet Monday, which could cause flooding around Cypremort Point, Burns Point, Franklin and Stephensville,Jones said in a Sunday morning update.

The Atchafalaya at Morgan City, once predicted to go to 9.5 feet, is now expected to reach 8 feet about 7 p.m. Monday. The river is forecast to begin rising about 7 a.m. Monday and be back below 6.5 feet overnight.

Winds of 12-18 mph with gusts of up to 28 mph were recorded at Harry P. Williams Airport in Patterson on Sunday. Less than half an inch of rain has been recorded at the airport.

Here's the 4 p.m. forecast discussion from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Cristobal Discussion Number 25

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032020

400 PM CDT Sun Jun 07 2020

At least two low-level vortices have been noted rotating

cyclonically within the broad inner-core circulation, with one swirl

located southeast of the advisory position approaching the

Mississippi Delta and the other swirl located inland to the

northwest of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The larger swirl in the

southeastern quadrant will likely become the dominant low-level

circulation center later tonight after that feature moves inland

and frictional convergence tightens up the broad inner-core wind

field a little bit. The initial intensity remains 45 kt based on

data from surface observations and NOAA Doppler radar velocity data

from Slidell and Mobile, along with a satellite intensity estimate

of T3.0/45 kt from TAFB.

The initial motion estimate is an uncertain 355/06 kt due to the

uncertainty in the center position. Some erratic motion will

still be possible for the next 6-12 hours due to the dumb-belling

motion of the multiple low-level circulations. Overall, however,

the models remain in excellent agreement on Cristobal turning

north-northwestward tonight and continuing that motion through

24 hours. By Monday night, a turn toward north is forecast,

followed by a faster motion toward the northeast on Tuesday and

Wednesday ahead of an approaching frontal system. The cyclone is

expected to slow down on days 3 and 4 during extratropical

transition. The new NHC forecast track is very similar to the

previous track forecast, and lies down the center of the the

tightly packed consensus models.

No significant intensification is expected before landfall occurs

late this afternoon or early evening primarily due to Cristobal's

broad wind field. However, intrusions of dry air could result in

wind gusts of 55-60 kt in some of the stronger squalls. After

landfall, only slow weakening is expected due to the cyclone's large

wind field. In the 60-96 hour period, some slight strengthening to

gale-force strength is forecast due to strong baroclinic forcing

during the extratropical transition, and a long southerly to

south-southwesterly wind fetch blowing across Lake Michigan. The

official intensity closely follows a blend of the GFS, UKMET, and

ECMWF global models.

Cristobal remains a broad and asymmetric storm. Therefore, one

should not focus on the exact forecast track, since the associated

winds, storm surge, and rainfall extend well away the center.

Key Messages:

1. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge outside of the

Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the Mouth of

the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a Storm

Surge Warning is in effect for those areas. Life-threatening storm

surge remains possible in other portions of southern and

southeastern Louisiana where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect.

Residents in these locations should follow advice given by local

emergency officials.

2. Tropical-storm-force winds will continue to spread along the

northern Gulf coast from central Louisiana to the western Florida

Panhandle, including metropolitan New Orleans this evening, and a

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for this area. These winds will

extend well east of Cristobals center.

3. Heavy rainfall will continue across north Florida into this

evening, diminishing overnight. Heavy rain will continue to push

inland across the central Gulf coast this afternoon and into the

Lower Mississippi Valley tonight. The Central Gulf Coast region

will be most prone to heavy rain issues after the passage of the

center of Cristobal from tonight through Monday. This heavy

rain will move up the Lower and Mid Mississippi Valley Monday into

Tuesday, then across the Upper Mississippi Valley and Northern

Plains Tuesday and Tuesday night. Flash flooding, and new and

renewed significant river flooding is possible, especially where

heavier rainfall occurs over portions of the Gulf Coast through the

Mississippi Valley.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 07/2100Z 29.1N 89.9W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 08/0600Z 30.9N 90.8W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

24H 08/1800Z 33.4N 91.6W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

36H 09/0600Z 36.7N 91.7W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

48H 09/1800Z 40.5N 90.6W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

60H 10/0600Z 45.2N 88.3W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

72H 10/1800Z 48.7N 85.8W 35 KT 40 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 11/1800Z 53.2N 81.0W 35 KT 40 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 12/1800Z...DISSIPATED