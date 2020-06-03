Cristobal expected to bring heavy rain

The National Weather Service's "most reasonable worst-case scenario" for Tropical Storm Cristobal is landfall near or to the west of the Tri-City area. It would bring 10-15 inches of rain in 48 hours east of the center and 8-10 inches to the west, Gov. John Bel Edwards said at his Wednesday press conference.

The current track prediction is for the center of the storm to come ashore in the Atchafalaya-Vermilion Bay area, Edwards said.

Five days out, that predicted track is far from certain.

But "it looks like it's got its sights set on Louisiana ...," Edwards said. "What we anticipate is that it will be a very severe weather event in Louisiana."

The five-day track prediction has the center of the storm reaching land late Sunday or early Friday. The five-day prediction "cone" indicates landfall is possible anywhere from Galveston to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

Whatever rain Cristobal brings is likely to fall on ground already saturated by days of rain leading up to the landfall, Edwards said.

The Tri-City area has a 40-60% chance of storms each day through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Some areas are already under flash flood advisories, and the state is monitoring gates in the statewide flood control system, Edwards said.

One positive is that this year's river levels are lower than when Hurricane Barry approached the Louisiana coast last year, Edwards said.

Barry's storm surge pushed the Atchafalaya to over 10 feet in Morgan City on July 13, 2019, at the tail end of a flood season that had started around Mardi Gras.

Water may not be Cristobal's only threat. In addition to the storm surge, the storm may approach the coast with 60 mph winds, Edwards said.

Hurricane Barry's winds, which barely exceeded the 74 mph threshold for hurricanes, were enough to knock out power to nearly every part of St. Mary for most of a weekend.

The governor urged residents to prepare now for Cristobal.

"Put your family in the best possible position to ride out the first 72 hours of the storm," Edwards said.

That means making sure you have enough water, batteries, charged cell phones and, in these days of COVID-19 mitigation, items such as hand sanitizer.

National Hurricane Center 4 p.m. update:

Cristobal continues to move over land and is passing a short

distance south of Ciudad del Carmen, where tropical storm

force winds, at least in gusts, have been reported. The current

intensity estimate assumes only a very slow weakening rate and

maximum winds are set at 45 kt for this advisory. Since the system

has a large circulation, the weakening should continue to be at a

slow rate and the cyclone is expected to become a tropical

depression by late Thursday. Once the center re-emerges over the

Gulf of Mexico, which is forecast to happen on Friday,

re-intensification should begin. However, the model guidance

currently suggests that the atmospheric environment over the Gulf

will not be very conducive for strengthening. The official

intensity forecast is similar to the previous one, but is at the

high end of the guidance suite. As has been noted, however, there

is significant uncertainty as to how strong Cristobal will be when

it approaches the northern Gulf coast. This is due to the

limitations of predicting tropical cyclone intensity change.

The storm continues to move southeastward quite slowly, or 135/3

kt. Cristobal should move in a partial cyclonic loop, and remain

over land, while embedded within a broad gyre over Central

America and eastern Mexico. Later in the forecast period, an

increase in southerly flow is likely to cause the system to move

back over water and approach the northern Gulf coast this weekend.

The official track forecast follows the dynamical model consensus

TVCA.

Key Messages:

1. Damaging and deadly flooding has already occurred in portions of

Mexico and Central America. Cristobal is expected to produce

additional extreme rainfall amounts through the end of the week.

The heaviest additional rainfall is expected over far southern

Mexico and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, while also extending

along the Pacific coast from Chiapas to Guatemala and El Salvador.

This rainfall could cause widespread life-threatening flash floods

and mudslides.

2. Even though Cristobal has made landfall, tropical storm

conditions will continue along and near the coast of Mexico through

Thursday, especially over western Campeche, eastern Tabasco, and

northern Chiapas states.

3. Cristobal is forecast to re-emerge over the southern Gulf of

Mexico Friday or Friday night and move northward over the central

and northern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. There is a risk of

storm surge, heavy rainfall, and wind impacts beginning over the

weekend along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to the

Florida Panhandle. While it is too soon to determine the exact

location, timing, and magnitude of these impacts, interests in these

areas should monitor the progress of Cristobal and ensure they have

their hurricane plan in place.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 03/2100Z 18.3N 91.8W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 04/0600Z 18.0N 91.5W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

24H 04/1800Z 18.3N 91.0W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND

36H 05/0600Z 19.0N 90.8W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

48H 05/1800Z 20.3N 90.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...OVER WATER

60H 06/0600Z 22.0N 90.6W 40 KT 45 MPH...OVER WATER

72H 06/1800Z 24.0N 90.6W 50 KT 60 MPH...OVER WATER

96H 07/1800Z 28.0N 91.0W 55 KT 65 MPH...OVER WATER

120H 08/1800Z 31.7N 92.3W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND