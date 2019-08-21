Crash on U.S. 90
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 1:46pm
At 1:34 p.m., first responders were at the scene of a crash on westbound U.S. 90 in Morgan City near the CVS pharmacy. There was no immediate word on injuries.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
