Country Showdown postponed to Oct. 28

Due to the potential of the Tri-City area feeling some effects of potential Hurricane Nate, KQKI 95.3 FM and Country Music Showdown officials have decided to postpone the event until Oct. 28, according to a news release.

The event, scheduled to be held at the Berwick Lighthouse Festival, has been moved to the Patterson Main Street Festival and Historic Walking Tour.

“The decision was based on the fact that some of the contestants will be traveling from areas such as Tennessee, Mississippi and north Louisiana to perform and also watch the showdown,” Station Manager Bryan Protich said in the release. “We feel that it is better to lean on the side of caution rather than to put our contestants and their families into a possible situation where their safety could be impacted.” KQKI 95.3 FM thanked the town of Berwick and the Berwick Lighthouse Festival for all of their time, effort and understanding.