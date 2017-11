Submitted Photos

A regional Country Showdown singing competition was held Saturday during the Patterson Historic Walking Tour and Fall Fest. From left above are KQKI 95.3 FM Sales Manager Brady Borel, Country Showdown winner Baylee Sullivan; and contestants Kyle Daigle, KQKI 2017 local Showdown winner Mamie Winters, Eric Sharpe, Bobbie Jo Price and duo, Courtney Love.