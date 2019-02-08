Council action against member uncertain after 2nd arrest

The St. Mary Parish Council doesn’t appear to have any action it can take in regard to Parish Councilman James Bennett’s position on the council following his second arrest in six months in related incidents.

Bennett, 50, of Morgan City, had been arrested by Berwick police at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with stalking, which is a felony.

He said Thursday morning that he planned to release a statement on his arrest. The Daily Review hadn’t received a statement from Bennett as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The St. Mary Parish government home rule charter listed on the parish government’s website says a council member shall forfeit the office if a member is convicted of a state or federal felony.

However, the charter doesn’t say a member can be removed from office after an arrest. Parish Council Attorney Eric Duplantis said he had no comment on the matter. Parish Council Chairman Gabriel Beadle said he’s not aware of any disciplinary action the council could take against Bennett at this point.

The Berwick police warrant that Bennett was arrested on Wednesday stems from an investigation that began Feb. 1 in which a complaint was received concerning Bennett allegedly stalking a woman who lives in the Berwick area. Upon officers investigating the complaint, police learned that Bennett was in fact responsible for the behavior associated with stalking, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

Further investigation revealed that Bennett used resources to gain knowledge of who was visiting with the victim and later confront the victim, Leonard said.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said Bennett was also booked Wednesday in Morgan City on two counts of criminal mischief in connection with the case. The charges stem from evidence Morgan City police gathered indicating that false complaints had been called into the Morgan City Police Department, Blair said.

Berwick police confirmed that Bennett’s July 2018 arrest on a charge of remaining after being forbidden was related to the Wednesday arrest.

Bennett pleaded guilty Sept. 10, 2018, in Berwick mayor’s court to the remaining after being forbidden charge in connection with his July 31 arrest, said Gina DeHart, clerk for mayor’s court. Bennett paid $301 bail in connection with that case.

Criminal mischief and remaining after being forbidden are both misdemeanors.